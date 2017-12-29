Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Coffee Crusted Short Ribs

Ingredients

1 Pound Beef, Chuck Flap Tail Meat

1.5 Tbsp. Coffee Crust Seasoning

1 Tbsp. Olive Oil

1 Carrot roughly chopped

1 Celery Roughly Chopped

1 Onion Roughly Chopped

¼ Cup Tomato Puree

1 Cup Water blended with 1 Tbsp. beef base

1 Cup brewed coffee

Directions

1. Coat meat with seasoning

2. Add oil and sear meet on all sides

3. Remove meat and cook vegetables

4. Add meat back to pan and add liquid

5. Cover and bake for 3 hours at 325

Sauce:

1. Reserve braising liquid and bring to a boil

2. Make a roux and to braising liquid

3. Add your favorite hot sauce

4. Reduce down

Serve with mashed potatoes and/or veggies of your choice and top with sauce.