Chef Richard Chamberlain from Chamberlain's Fish Market Grill stops by Good Day to make a summer seafood dish.



Coconut and Almond Crusted Shrimp

Shrimp

Oil for frying Zest of 1 lemon

12 shrimp, raw, deveined, shell removed ½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup grated coconut

Salt to taste

¼ cup sliced almonds

2 eggs

¼ cup panko breadcrumbs

¼ cup milk

Add 3 inches of canola oil to a pot and bring the oil to 375 degrees. In a mixing bowl, combine coconut, almonds, panko and lemon zest. In a separate bowl whisk the salt and flour. In a third bowl whisk together the egg and milk. One at a time, dredge the shrimp in flour, then coat in egg, and finally roll in almond coconut mixture. Drop into the hot oil, fry until golden brown.

Pickled Cucumber

½ English Cucumbers, peeled, seeded, halved and sliced thin

½ cup seasoned rice wine vinegar

Place cucumber slices and rice wine vinegar in a glass bowl and refrigerate overnight.

Thai Basil Slaw

1 cup napa cabbage, fine julienne ½ red bell pepper, cut julienne

1 small carrot, cut julienne 6 leaves thai basil, sliced very thin

Mango Mustard Vinaigrette

1 ripe mango, finely diced

⅛ cup sherry vinegar

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon honey

Juice and zest of 1 lime

1 tablespoon grain mustard

1 tablespoon sesame oil

¼ cup olive oil blend

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Salt and pepper

In a blender, add all ingredients except olive oil blend. Process on medium speed and slowly drizzle in oil. Adjust seasoning. Refrigerate until ready to use.

To serve, toss slaw components with enough vinaigrette to coat lightly. Place on a plate with coconut almond shrimp. Drizzle extra vinaigrette next to shrimp and serve.

LINKS:

www.chamberlainsseafood.com

www.chamberlainssteakhouse.com