Chilean Seabass Chilean Seabass d=b("#social-share-418865770.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418865770");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418865770-8817857"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/17/recipes_1439817126518_109622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/17/recipes_1439817126518_109622_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/17/recipes_1439817126518_109622_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/17/recipes_1439817126518_109622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/17/recipes_1439817126518_109622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418865770-8817857" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/17/recipes_1439817126518_109622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/17/recipes_1439817126518_109622_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/17/recipes_1439817126518_109622_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/17/recipes_1439817126518_109622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/17/recipes_1439817126518_109622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/good-day/recipes/chilean-seabass">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:17AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418865770" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>An alluring Latin dining and drinking experience will soon open its doors in Uptown Dallas. Te Deseo executive chef Ty Thaxton stopped by Good Day to make a wood-grilled seabass served with a poblano-style rice cake and a splash of coconut sauce topped with pineapple salsa and fried yuca.</p><p><br> <strong>Chilean Seabass</strong></p><p>6 ounces wood fired seabass <br> 4 ounces poblano style rice <br> 1 tablespoon pineapple salsa <br> 1 ounce coconut sauce <br> Drizzle of chili oil <br> 1 pinch of mixed flowers <br> 2 stems of fried yuca</p><p><u>Coconut Sauce</u></p><p>2 Shallots<br> 4 Garlic <br> 1 tablespoon blended oil <br> ½ lb potato, peeled and diced <br> 4 cans coconut milk<br> 1 tablespoon lime juice <br> 1 tablespoon lemon juice<br> 2 tablespoons curry powder <br> 1 stalk lemongrass, broken <br> Salt to taste</p><p>Sautee shallots, garlic blended oil. Add potato and the rest of the ingredients besides salt. Boil until potato is fully cooked. Blend in Vitamix, removing lemongrass first. Season to taste with salt and fish sauce.</p><p><u>Pineapple Pico de Gallo</u></p><p>25 roma tomatoes (1/4" dice)<br> 10 jalapenos (1/4" dice)<br> 3 red onion (1/4" dice)<br> ½ pineapple (1/4" dice)<br> 3 bunches of cilantro <br> 11/2 cup lime juice <br> Salt to taste </p><p>Keep all ingredients in a separate container. Place all ingredients in a stainless-steel bowl and season with lime juice and salt to taste. </p><p><u>Poblano Style Rice</u></p><p>2 quarts Jasmin rice<br> 4 quarts water <br> 6 tablespoons kosher salt<br> 6 garlic cloves <br> 2 cups Tallarin sauce <br> 6 roasted corn<br> 6 red bell peppers (seeded, ¼" dice and sautéed) </p><p>In a pot, place garlic cloves lightly smashed, EVOO until light golden brown. Add rice and stir, the grains should be coated in oil. Keep stirring for a few minutes. Add water and cook until boil. Cover pot with bowl or lid, lower temperature to medium-low and check the rice every 5 to 10 minutes. Cook until done. </p><p>Transfer rice to sheet tray with parchment paper on bottom and cool. In a bowl, mix the Tallarin sauce and Jasmin rice, color needs to be bright red. Mix rice with red bell peppers and corn kernels. More Recipes Stories

Mediterranean Salad
By FOX4News.com Staff 
Posted Jul 17 2019 08:18AM CDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 10:59AM CDT
Sheamus Feeley from Punch Bowl Social stops by Good Day to make a Mediterranean salad with falafel, feta, pickled red cabbage and olives. 

Mediterranean Salad

LINK: www.punchbowlsocial.com

Loaded Italian Calzone
By FOX4News.com Staff 
Posted Jul 16 2019 08:09AM CDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 10:13AM CDT
The folks from Pie Five Pizza share the recipe for a homemade Italian calzone.

Roll dough into a circle about 10" wide.

Spread sauce evenly across the shell, leaving a ½" edge around the outside.

Peach Galette
By Kelly Ball from Naturally Curly Cook
Posted Jul 15 2019 10:10AM CDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 10:31AM CDT
You can find seasonal quiches, pies, kolaches and more at Good Local Markets. Kelly Ball from Naturally Curly Cook makes a delicious peach pastry. 

Peach Galette

Toss peach slices in sugar, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Spread ricotta on base of pastry circle, top with peaches, then thyme. Fold edges of crust upward to form a border around the filling. Sprinkle entire pastry with turbinado sugar. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes, rotating half way. data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Mediterranean_Salad_0_7529098_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Mediterranean_Salad_0_7529098_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Mediterranean_Salad_0_7529098_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Mediterranean_Salad_0_7529098_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mediterranean Salad</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 08:18AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 10:59AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sheamus Feeley from Punch Bowl Social stops by Good Day to make a Mediterranean salad with falafel, feta, pickled red cabbage and olives. </p><p>Mediterranean Salad</p><p>LINK: www.punchbowlsocial.com</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/recipes/loaded-italian-calzone" title="Loaded Italian Calzone" data-articleId="418403909" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Italian_Calzone_0_7525940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Italian_Calzone_0_7525940_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Italian_Calzone_0_7525940_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Italian_Calzone_0_7525940_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Italian_Calzone_0_7525940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Patty Scheibmeir from Pie Five Pizza shares the recipe." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Loaded Italian Calzone</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 08:09AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 10:13AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The folks from Pie Five Pizza share the recipe for a homemade Italian calzone.</p><p>Roll dough into a circle about 10” wide.</p><p>Spread sauce evenly across the shell, leaving a ½” edge around the outside.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/recipes/peach-galette" title="Peach Galette" data-articleId="418217733" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Peach_Galette_0_7523178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Peach_Galette_0_7523178_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Peach_Galette_0_7523178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Peach_Galette_0_7523178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Peach_Galette_0_7523178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kelly Ball from Naturally Curly Cook shares the recipe." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Peach Galette</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 10:10AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 10:31AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>You can find seasonal quiches, pies, kolaches and more at Good Local Markets. Kelly Ball from Naturally Curly Cook makes a delicious peach pastry. </p><p>Peach Galette</p><p>Toss peach slices in sugar, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Spread ricotta on base of pastry circle, top with peaches, then thyme. Fold edges of crust upward to form a border around the filling. Sprinkle entire pastry with turbinado sugar. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes, rotating half way.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/a-typical-july-forecast-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/A_Typical_July_Forecast__0_7531648_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="A_Typical_July_Forecast__0_20190718121808"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>A Typical July Forecast!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/river-boat-cruises-coming-to-fort-worth"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Panther%20Island%20Boat%20Tours%20Tease%20Video_mp4_00.00.53.22_1563452789594.png_7531651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Panther Island Boat Tours Tease Video_mp4_00.00.53.22_1563452789594.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>River boat cruises coming to Fort Worth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fallen-grand-prairie-officers-family-presented-with-40k-check"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/V_OFFICER%20CASTANEDA%20FAMILY%20CHECK_00.00.03.17_1563416120082.png_7530588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V_OFFICER CASTANEDA FAMILY CHECK_00.00.03.17_1563416120082.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fallen Grand Prairie officer's family presented with $40K check</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/pizzeria-puts-flyers-of-lost-pets-on-pizza-boxes-encourages-other-shops-to-do-the-same"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/PIZZA%20BOX_1563407554181.jpg_7530481_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="PIZZA Most Recent

River boat cruises coming to Fort Worth

Chilean Seabass

Mabank mother gets life for murdering daughters

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall on leave after undergoing major surgery

Fallen Grand Prairie officer's family presented with $40K check data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Panther%20Island%20Boat%20Tours%20Tease%20Video_mp4_00.00.53.22_1563452789594.png_7531651_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Panther%20Island%20Boat%20Tours%20Tease%20Video_mp4_00.00.53.22_1563452789594.png_7531651_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Panther%20Island%20Boat%20Tours%20Tease%20Video_mp4_00.00.53.22_1563452789594.png_7531651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Panther%20Island%20Boat%20Tours%20Tease%20Video_mp4_00.00.53.22_1563452789594.png_7531651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>River boat cruises coming to Fort Worth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/chilean-seabass" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/17/recipes_1439817126518_109622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/17/recipes_1439817126518_109622_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/17/recipes_1439817126518_109622_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/17/recipes_1439817126518_109622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/17/recipes_1439817126518_109622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chilean Seabass</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mabank-mother-gets-life-for-murdering-daughters" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/11/02/Henderson%20County%20double%20murder_1509662007203_4463088_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/11/02/Henderson%20County%20double%20murder_1509662007203_4463088_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/11/02/Henderson%20County%20double%20murder_1509662007203_4463088_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/11/02/Henderson%20County%20double%20murder_1509662007203_4463088_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/11/02/Henderson%20County%20double%20murder_1509662007203_4463088_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mabank mother gets life for murdering daughters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-police-chief-renee-hall-on-leave-after-undergoing-major-surgery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/09/P-CHIEF%20HALL%20COMMUNITY%20OVERSIGHT%206P_KDFW1963_146.mxf_00.00.12.05_1554854120809.png_7084042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/09/P-CHIEF%20HALL%20COMMUNITY%20OVERSIGHT%206P_KDFW1963_146.mxf_00.00.12.05_1554854120809.png_7084042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/09/P-CHIEF%20HALL%20COMMUNITY%20OVERSIGHT%206P_KDFW1963_146.mxf_00.00.12.05_1554854120809.png_7084042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/09/P-CHIEF%20HALL%20COMMUNITY%20OVERSIGHT%206P_KDFW1963_146.mxf_00.00.12.05_1554854120809.png_7084042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/09/P-CHIEF%20HALL%20COMMUNITY%20OVERSIGHT%206P_KDFW1963_146.mxf_00.00.12.05_1554854120809.png_7084042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall on leave after undergoing major surgery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fallen-grand-prairie-officers-family-presented-with-40k-check" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/V_OFFICER%20CASTANEDA%20FAMILY%20CHECK_00.00.03.17_1563416120082.png_7530588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/V_OFFICER%20CASTANEDA%20FAMILY%20CHECK_00.00.03.17_1563416120082.png_7530588_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/V_OFFICER%20CASTANEDA%20FAMILY%20CHECK_00.00.03.17_1563416120082.png_7530588_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/V_OFFICER%20CASTANEDA%20FAMILY%20CHECK_00.00.03.17_1563416120082.png_7530588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/V_OFFICER%20CASTANEDA%20FAMILY%20CHECK_00.00.03.17_1563416120082.png_7530588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fallen Grand Prairie officer's family presented with $40K check</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 