An alluring Latin dining and drinking experience will soon open its doors in Uptown Dallas. Te Deseo executive chef Ty Thaxton stopped by Good Day to make a wood-grilled seabass served with a poblano-style rice cake and a splash of coconut sauce topped with pineapple salsa and fried yuca.



Chilean Seabass

6 ounces wood fired seabass

4 ounces poblano style rice

1 tablespoon pineapple salsa

1 ounce coconut sauce

Drizzle of chili oil

1 pinch of mixed flowers

2 stems of fried yuca

Coconut Sauce

2 Shallots

4 Garlic

1 tablespoon blended oil

½ lb potato, peeled and diced

4 cans coconut milk

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons curry powder

1 stalk lemongrass, broken

Salt to taste

Sautee shallots, garlic blended oil. Add potato and the rest of the ingredients besides salt. Boil until potato is fully cooked. Blend in Vitamix, removing lemongrass first. Season to taste with salt and fish sauce.

Pineapple Pico de Gallo

25 roma tomatoes (1/4" dice)

10 jalapenos (1/4" dice)

3 red onion (1/4" dice)

½ pineapple (1/4" dice)

3 bunches of cilantro

11/2 cup lime juice

Salt to taste

Keep all ingredients in a separate container. Place all ingredients in a stainless-steel bowl and season with lime juice and salt to taste.

Poblano Style Rice

2 quarts Jasmin rice

4 quarts water

6 tablespoons kosher salt

6 garlic cloves

2 cups Tallarin sauce

6 roasted corn

6 red bell peppers (seeded, ¼" dice and sautéed)

In a pot, place garlic cloves lightly smashed, EVOO until light golden brown. Add rice and stir, the grains should be coated in oil. Keep stirring for a few minutes. Add water and cook until boil. Cover pot with bowl or lid, lower temperature to medium-low and check the rice every 5 to 10 minutes. Cook until done.

Transfer rice to sheet tray with parchment paper on bottom and cool. In a bowl, mix the Tallarin sauce and Jasmin rice, color needs to be bright red. Mix rice with red bell peppers and corn kernels. With the help of a round cutter shape into rice cakes over a sheet tray.

