Chef Zeb Hartline from the Sheraton Dallas' newest restaurant, Open Palette, stops by Good Day to make a chicken schnitzel with arugula, tomato, lemon aioli and olive focaccia roll.



Chicken Schnitzel

Chicken Breast - 6 oz - pounded, in egg wash

Schnitzel Breading - 2 oz

Wild arugula - 1 oz

Heirloom Cherry Tomato - 4 halved

Fennel 1/2 oz - shaved

Meyer Lemon Aioli - 1 oz

Lemon Half -1 roasted

Bread chicken breast with schnitzel breading and pan sear with moderate oil.

Once golden brown, flip once and continue to fry until other side is golden brown and a minimum temperature of 165 degrees is reached.

Splatter Aioli on plate and place finished chicken on plate. Toss arugula, cherry tomato, and fennel with light oil and salt and place atop chicken.

Garnish plate with roasted lemon half.



Schnitzel Breading

Panko Bread Crumbs -4 cups

Seasoned Flour - 2 cups

Fresh Herbs: Finely Chopped Parsley, Rosemary, and Thyme

Kosher Salt To Taste

Black Pepper To Taste

In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients until thoroughly incorporated. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper as needed.