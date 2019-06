Chef Alex Astranti from Uchibā in Uptown Dallas has been working with another culinary star to create innovative recipes. He stopped by Good Day explain what he means by Uncommon Ramen.



Chicken Ramen

2 large eggs

1 large chicken breast about 16 oz

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 Tablespoons of canola oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

2 Qt cups chicken broth

4 ounces shiitake mushrooms

1 tablespoon reduced sodium soy sauce

1 1/2 cup ramen noodles

3 cups baby spinach, sliced

1 cup grams green onions, sliced

1 carrot, shaved

2 ears of corn, grilled and shucked

1 jalapeno, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons of sesame seed

4 teaspoons of chili oil

Bring a pot of salted water with a splash of vinegar to simmer and then drop your eggs. Simmer the eggs for 6 minutes and then immediately removed and drop them in a bowl of ice water. Peel and reserve for later.

Heat olive oil in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add garlic and ginger, and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 1-2 minutes.

Whisk in chicken broth, mushrooms, soy sauce and 2 cups water.

Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until mushrooms have softened, about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, your broth is cooking get ready to cook the chicken breast.

Set a small sauté pan on the heat and drizzle 2 tablespoons of canola oil. Season the chicken breast with salt and pepper. Once the oil is hot place the chicken breast skin side down and make sure to move it around for the first 20 seconds to prevent sticking. At this point place the pan in the oven at 400 degrees for about 15 minutes.

Once the chicken is cooked and rested slice it in about 8 slices.

Cook the noodles in a pot of boiling salted water for the time required for your specific type of noodle.

At this point, you are ready to assemble the bowl of ramen. Place 1 tablespoon of chili oil in each bowl and then pour the hot broth over it. Add the cooked noodles and stir them around.

Garnish the bowl with chicken, spinach, green onions, carrot, jalapeno, egg and sesame seeds.

Enjoy!

LINK: www.uchiba.com