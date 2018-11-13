Chefs from a place that's all about eating healthier food share the recipe for a cheesy holiday classic.



Cheesy Broccoli Rice Casserole

1 medium yellow onion, diced

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 cup diced celery

2 cups chopped or sliced mushrooms

2 teaspoons minced garlic

3 cups cooked brown rice

5 cups broccoli trimmed to 1 inch pieces – can be fresh & steams or frozen

Sauce:

1 cup cashews

1 1/2 cups water

1 cup nutritional yeast

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon white miso

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

3/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 Tbs Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

Casserole Topping:

2 Tablespoons raw sunflower seed kernels

2 Tablespoons breadcrumbs – or 1/2 slice of whole grain bread ( gluten-free if preferred)

*Process together in food processor or blender.

Saute onions in oil until translucent. Add celery, mushrooms, and garlic and saute until brown and until mushrooms have released liquid and mixture is dry (moisture is evaporated).

Blend all sauce ingredients until smooth. Mix sauce, rice and broccoli into sautéed veggies and place in baking pan.

Top with 1/4 cup Cheesy Broccoli Rice Casserole Topping. Bake at 375 for 30 minutes.

To bake later (in home oven): Bake at 375 for 40 minutes.

