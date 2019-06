Cake Magic! Vanilla Cake -- both traditional and paleo recipes

from Caroline Wright, author of Cake Magic!

Equipment needed

• 1 large glass bowl to mix dry ingredients in

• A whisk to whisk together cake batter

• 2 (8-inch) cake layer pans, ideally the straight-sided 2-inch-tall kind, such as by Chicago Metallic and not nonstick; buttered and floured

• Small offset spatula (to frost cake)

• Cake plate (on which to frost and assemble cake)

• Knife to cut cake,

• small dessert-sized plates; 2 forks (salad-size preferred)

• Sieve for powdered strawberries, set in a small bowl or on a paper towel

Paleo Cake Magic! Mix

Makes 4 cups (enough for 1 cake)

¾ cup tapioca flour, spooned and leveled

¾ cup arrowroot flour, spooned and leveled

¾ cup coconut flour, spooned and leveled

¾ cup almond flour, spooned and leveled

1 cup coconut sugar

1 teaspoon xanthan gum

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon fine Himalayan sea salt

Whisk to combine all ingredients in a large bowl.

Paleo Vanilla Cake Recipe

Makes 1 (8 or 9-inch round, 2-layer) cake

Unsalted butter, at room temperature, for greasing the pans

All-purpose flour, for dusting the pans

4 cups dry Paleo Cake Magic! Cake Mix, whisked well before measuring

3/4 cup full-fat plain yogurt (preferably not Greek yogurt)

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter or oil, melted and cooled

3/4 cup water

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

4 large eggs, at room temperature

1. Preheat the oven to 350° F. Butter the bottom and side of the pan(s). Dust with flour to coat, then invert and tap out any excess.

2. Place the cake mix in a large bowl. Stir in the yogurt, butter, water, vanilla, and eggs until moistened and no lumps remain (be careful not to overmix).

3. Bake until the layers are domed and golden brown, and a few moist crumbs cling to a skewer inserted in the center of the cake, 35 to 40 minutes.

4. When they are cooled and no longer wet to the touch, one to two hours, carefully turn them out of their pans and assemble and frost.

Traditional Cake Magic! Cake Mix

Makes 4 cups (enough for 1 cake)

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups sugar

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon table salt

Whisk to combine all ingredients in a large bowl.

Traditional Vanilla Cake Recipe

Unsalted butter, at room temperature, for greasing the pans

All-purpose flour, for dusting the pans

4 cups dry Traditional Cake Magic! Cake Mix, whisked well before measuring

3/4 cup full-fat plain yogurt (preferably not Greek yogurt)

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter or oil, melted and cooled

3/4 cup water

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

4 large eggs, at room temperature

1. Preheat the oven to 350° F. Butter the bottom and side of the pan(s). Dust with flour to coat, then invert and tap out any excess.

2. Place the cake mix in a large bowl. Stir in the yogurt, butter, water, vanilla, and eggs until moistened and no lumps remain (be careful not to overmix).

3. Bake until the layers are domed and golden brown, and a few moist crumbs cling to a skewer inserted in the center of the cake, 35 to 40 minutes.

4. When they are cooled and no longer wet to the touch, one to two hours, carefully turn them out of their pans and assemble and frost.