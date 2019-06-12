< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Vanilla Cake -- both traditional and paleo recipes"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/good-day/recipes/cake-magic-vanilla-cake-both-traditional-and-paleo-recipes">Cake Magic! Vanilla Cake -- both traditional and paleo recipes</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/no-injuries-after-four-alarm-fire-at-lewisville-store"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-LEWISVILLE%20SHOPPING%20CENTER%20FIRE_00.00.01.05_1560348604177.png_7387802_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="No injuries after four-alarm fire at Lewisville store"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/no-injuries-after-four-alarm-fire-at-lewisville-store">No injuries after four-alarm fire at Lewisville store</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/weather/tracking-morning-showers-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Tracking_Morning_Showers____0_7386458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tracking Morning Showers!"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/weather/tracking-morning-showers-">Tracking Morning Showers!</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/ufc-fighter-files-first-lawsuit-after-deadly-dallas-crane-collapse"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Crane%20Collapse%20Suit%20Macy%20Chiasso%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_19.56.25.08_1560302535997.png_7385398_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="UFC fighter files first lawsuit after deadly Dallas crane collapse"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/ufc-fighter-files-first-lawsuit-after-deadly-dallas-crane-collapse">UFC fighter files first lawsuit after deadly Dallas crane collapse</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/good-day/recipes/cake-magic-vanilla-cake-both-traditional-and-paleo-recipes">Cake Magic! Cake Magic! Vanilla Cake -- both traditional and paleo recipes Cake Magic! Vanilla Cake -- both traditional and paleo recipes
from Caroline Wright, author of Cake Magic! Vanilla Cake -- both traditional and paleo recipes<br /> from Caroline Wright, author of Cake Magic!</p><p>Equipment needed <br /> • 1 large glass bowl to mix dry ingredients in<br /> • A whisk to whisk together cake batter<br /> • 2 (8-inch) cake layer pans, ideally the straight-sided 2-inch-tall kind, such as by Chicago Metallic and not nonstick; buttered and floured<br /> • Small offset spatula (to frost cake)<br /> • Cake plate (on which to frost and assemble cake)<br /> • Knife to cut cake, <br /> • small dessert-sized plates; 2 forks (salad-size preferred)<br /> • Sieve for powdered strawberries, set in a small bowl or on a paper towel</p><p>Paleo Cake Magic! Mix<br /> Makes 4 cups (enough for 1 cake)</p><p>¾ cup tapioca flour, spooned and leveled<br /> ¾ cup arrowroot flour, spooned and leveled<br /> ¾ cup coconut flour, spooned and leveled<br /> ¾ cup almond flour, spooned and leveled<br /> 1 cup coconut sugar<br /> 1 teaspoon xanthan gum<br /> 1 teaspoon baking powder<br /> 1 teaspoon baking soda<br /> 1 teaspoon fine Himalayan sea salt</p><p>Whisk to combine all ingredients in a large bowl.</p><p>Paleo Vanilla Cake Recipe<br /> Makes 1 (8 or 9-inch round, 2-layer) cake</p><p>Unsalted butter, at room temperature, for greasing the pans<br /> All-purpose flour, for dusting the pans<br /> 4 cups dry Paleo Cake Magic! Cake Mix, whisked well before measuring<br /> 3/4 cup full-fat plain yogurt (preferably not Greek yogurt)<br /> 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter or oil, melted and cooled<br /> 3/4 cup water<br /> 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract<br /> 4 large eggs, at room temperature</p><p>1. Preheat the oven to 350° F. Butter the bottom and side of the pan(s). Dust with flour to coat, then invert and tap out any excess.<br /> 2. Place the cake mix in a large bowl. Stir in the yogurt, butter, water, vanilla, and eggs until moistened and no lumps remain (be careful not to overmix).<br /> 3. Bake until the layers are domed and golden brown, and a few moist crumbs cling to a skewer inserted in the center of the cake, 35 to 40 minutes.<br /> 4. When they are cooled and no longer wet to the touch, one to two hours, carefully turn them out of their pans and assemble and frost.</p><p>Traditional Cake Magic! Cake Mix<br /> Makes 4 cups (enough for 1 cake)</p><p>2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour<br /> 1 1/2 cups sugar<br /> 3/4 teaspoon baking soda<br /> 3/4 teaspoon baking powder<br /> 1 teaspoon table salt</p><p>Whisk to combine all ingredients in a large bowl.</p><p>Traditional Vanilla Cake Recipe</p><p>Unsalted butter, at room temperature, for greasing the pans<br /> All-purpose flour, for dusting the pans<br /> 4 cups dry Traditional Cake Magic! Cake Mix, whisked well before measuring<br /> 3/4 cup full-fat plain yogurt (preferably not Greek yogurt)<br /> 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter or oil, melted and cooled<br /> 3/4 cup water<br /> 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract<br /> 4 large eggs, at room temperature</p><p>1. Preheat the oven to 350° F. Butter the bottom and side of the pan(s). Dust with flour to coat, then invert and tap out any excess.<br /> 2. Place the cake mix in a large bowl. Stir in the yogurt, butter, water, vanilla, and eggs until moistened and no lumps remain (be careful not to overmix).<br /> 3. Bake until the layers are domed and golden brown, and a few moist crumbs cling to a skewer inserted in the center of the cake, 35 to 40 minutes.<br /> 4. 