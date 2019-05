Chef Tim Love returns to Good Day to share one of his favorite Italian salad recipes. He's opening a new place later this month called Gemella. The name is a nod to his twin girls.



Caesar Salad with Anchovy Lime Vinaigrette and Cacio y Pepe

Caesar Salad

8 oz. Romaine Lettuce

4 oz. Croutons, Seasoned Homestyle

2 oz. Parmesan Cheese, grated

1 1/2 oz Anchovy-Lime Vinaigrette

Wash and Clean Lettuce. Cut off in half lengthwise. Remove any brown spots and discard. Chop into approximately 1" pieces.

In large mixing bowl, combine lettuce, crouton and cheese and mix throughly. Place in serving container.

Using a Microplane, Shred cheese on top of salad.

Anchovy-Lime Vinaigrette

4 Egg Yolks

12 Anchovies

4 Limes, Juiced

1/2 cup White Vinegar

2 Tbsp Dijon Mustard

6-8 cloves Garlic

1/4 cup Asiago Cheese

1 quart olive oil

S & P to Taste

Water as needed

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and puree. While running, slowly drizzle in oil to thicken. Adjust seasonings.

Gemelle Cacio e pepe

8 oz Gemelli pasta

5 oz Parmesan Cheese, grated fine

4 oz Butter, cubed (cold)

Pasta water

2 tbsp Cracked pepper

Cook pasta until al dente as indicated on packaging. In a mixing bowl add cheese, butter, pepper and cooked pasta (straight from the hot water).

Toss the mixture until cheese and butter start to form a sauce. Add pasta water as needed to thin the sauce.

Serve in bowl. Garnish with more cheese if you'd like.

