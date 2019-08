Chef Uno Immanivong with Red Stix returns to Good Day to make one of her favorite family recipes -- a simple pan-seared salmon with quick pasta.



Cacio e Pepe with Pan Seared Salmon

3 Tbsp Kosher salt (for pasta water)

12 oz. pasta (such as tagliatelle, bucatini, or spaghetti)

4 Tbsp unsalted butter, cubed, divided

1 tsp freshly cracked black pepper

1 cup finely grated Parmigiano Reggiano

1 Tbsp fried garlic chips

2 Tbsp sliced parsley

1 tsp lemon zest

2 cups arugula

2 Tbsp olive oil

Bring 3 quarts water to a boil in a 5-quart pot. Season with salt; add pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, until about 2 minutes before tender. Turn off heat.

While pasta is boiling, place butter, black pepper, Parmigiano, garlic chips, lemon zest, and parsley into a serving bowl.

Using a slotted spoon, place drained pasta into a bowl.

Toss noodles with ingredients in the bowl until pasta is evenly coated. Add 1/4 cup (up to 1 cup) of pasta water until pasta does not stick together.

Once combined, add arugula and drizzle olive oil. Lightly toss and serve with pan-seared salmon on top.



Pan-Seared Salmon

1 pound salmon (cut into 4 oz portions)

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp cold butter

2 tsp Maldon sea salt

1 tsp fresh ground black pepper

Lemon slices to garnish

Heat cast iron skillet to the highest heat for 2 minutes or until pan starts to smoke. Season salmon with salt and pepper on both sides. Add olive oil and place salmon flesh side down. Cook for 2-3 minutes and flip to skin side. Cook for another 2-3 minutes and add butter to the pan. Tilt pan to at a 45-degree angle and bast with butter for 1 minute. Then place salmon on top of pasta and serve with a wedge of lemon.

Cheers to family dinners!

LINK: redstixstreetfood.com