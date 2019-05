A highly anticipated new Italian restaurant opened in Dallas. Executive chef Chris Tunnell from North Italia cooks for Good Day.



Burrata Tortelloni

8 Pieces Tortelloni

1 fl oz Burro Fuso (Italian Butter Sauce)

1 fl oz Pasta Water

3 oz Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes (cut in half)

1/3 cup Marinara Sauce

2 Pieces Basil Leaves (torn into ½ inch pieces)

TT Salt

TT Grana Padano or Parmesan Reggiano

Bring 2-3 quarts of salted water to a boil and cook tortelloni for 4-5 minutes until the pasta is slightly al dente.

In a separate saucepan, add Burro Fuso (Italian butter sauce), pasta water, salt and tomatoes. Over a low flame, heat the tomato mixture until the tomatoes are warm (but not cooked).

Add the tortelloni to the tomato and butter mixture and lightly toss together.

Place hot marinara sauce in a serving bowl. Lay the tortelloni on top of marinara sauce, then lightly spoon tomatoes and butter sauce over the tortelloni.

Next, tear the basil and place on top of the tortelloni.

Finish by grating cheese over the entire dish.

LINK: www.northitaliarestaurant.com