Buffalo Chicken Cheese Dip
Jim Dunleavy from Eatzi's Market & Bakery shares a recipe to jazz up your game night appetizers.
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Dip
8 oz. cream cheese
1/3 cup ranch dressing
3 tbsp. hot sauce
1 bulb garlic minced
3 bulb green onions minced
1/4 lb. whole roasted chicken shredded
1 oz. cheddar cheese shredded
Allow cream cheese to come to room temperature. Combine all ingredients, except chicken and cheddar cheese, in a food processor. Puree until smooth.
Transfer to casserole dish, or slow cooker, and fold in chicken. Top with cheddar cheese. Heat in a 325-degree oven for 25-30 minutes or on low to medium heat in a slow cooker for 1 hour.
Serve with tortilla chips, bread or crackers.