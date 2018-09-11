Buffalo Chicken Cheese Dip

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Sep 11 2018 09:32AM CDT

Video Posted: Sep 11 2018 09:59AM CDT

Updated: Sep 11 2018 10:13AM CDT

Jim Dunleavy from Eatzi's Market & Bakery shares a recipe to jazz up your game night appetizers.


Buffalo Chicken Cheese Dip

8 oz. cream cheese
1/3 cup ranch dressing
3 tbsp. hot sauce
1 bulb garlic minced
3 bulb green onions minced 
1/4 lb. whole roasted chicken shredded
1 oz. cheddar cheese shredded

Allow cream cheese to come to room temperature. Combine all ingredients, except chicken and cheddar cheese, in a food processor. Puree until smooth.

Transfer to casserole dish, or slow cooker, and fold in chicken. Top with cheddar cheese. Heat in a 325-degree oven for 25-30 minutes or on low to medium heat in a slow cooker for 1 hour.

Serve with tortilla chips, bread or crackers.
 

