Chef Tom Fleming from Crossroads Diner returns to Good Day to share what he does on those busy school nights – he hunts around the fridge to feed his hangry family of four.



Breakfast for Dinner

1 pint marinara sauce

Chopped olives to taste, roughly tablespoon

Capers to taste, roughly tablespoon

1 pint cherry tomato

2 eggs

1 small bunch green onions chopped fine

3 cups arugula

1 tablespoon (or more if you like) shredded cheese (white cheddar preferred)

1 avocado

1 small diced tomato for garnish

2 oz. Italian salad dressing

3 oz. Evoo

In medium skillet heat Evoo until hot.

Add tomatoes to skillet and blister. Add olives and capers. Add green onions. Add marinara and bring to simmer.

In a separate smaller pan, add olive oil and drop in two eggs. Heat to medium temp and cook eggs to your choice.

Serve eggs on a plate with sauce and garnish with salad tossed with dressing and sliced avocados and tomatoes.

Sprinkle with shredded cheese.

LINK: www.crossroads-diner.com