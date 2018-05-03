Former MasterChef contender Mike Newton will be a judge and speaker at the State of Texas High School Barbecue Cook-Off starting tomorrow near Austin. Richardson High School is among a few dozen teams from across the state competing.



BBQ Stuffed Jalapenos

1 dozen medium sized fresh Jalapenos

1 C Grated Cheese (any combination you'd like, I prefer equal parts Grated Cheddar and Cream Cheese)

1 C Smoked Pulled Pork, Chopped Brisket, or Shredded Chicken

1 t Kosher Salt

1 t Fine Ground Black Pepper

1 t Garlic Powder 12 slices Bacon, cut in half

24 Toothpicks

1 C Barbeque Sauce - optional

Preheat grill to 350° or oven to 400°.

In large stock pot, boil water to pre-cook Jalapenos.

Par-boil Jalapenos for 1-2 minutes until they turn pale green, remove and drain, then slice in half lengthwise and remove seeds and ribs.

In medium mixing bowl, combine Meat, Cheese, Salt, Pepper and Garlic Powder.

Stuff Jalapenos with Smoked Meat and Cheese mixture, wrap with Bacon, secure with Toothpicks.

Place Stuffed Jalapenos, cheese side up, on preheated Grill racks or baking sheet (use baking sheet if cooking with direct heat, place on grill racks if using indirect heat) or in 400° oven and cook until bacon is crisped to your liking.

In last minute or two of cooking, drizzle Stuffed Jalapenos liberally with your favorite Barbeque sauce.

* These may be prepared and stuffed the day before and refrigerated on baking sheet, then baked just before serving. May also freeze for up to 2 months, then brought to room temperature and baked when ready to serve.

LINK: www.HighSchoolBBQ.com