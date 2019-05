If it's just the two of you, cookbook author Christina Lane is the woman for you. Her latest cookbook "Dinner Just for Two" includes 100 small-scale recipes for everything from simple meals to celebratory dinners. She stopped by Good Day to demonstrate her favorite baked shrimp recipe.



Baked Greek Texas Gulf Shrimp

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/2 small yellow onion, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 1/4 cups tomato puree (or canned crushed tomatoes)

1/4 cup dry white wine

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 pound raw shrimp, peeled and deveined with tails ON

1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves

Crusty French bread, for serving

Preheat the oven to 425.

In a small 8" skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat.

Stir in the diced onion, garlic, tomato puree, wine, salt and pepper. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 5 minutes.

Next, nestle the shrimp all around the pan with the tails sticking up. Sprinkle the feta evenly on top.

Bake the skillet for 12 minutes, until the shrimp are pink and cooked through.

Before serving, sprinkle with the fresh parsley and oregano.

Serve with crusty French bread.

LINK: www.dessertfortwo.com