Chef Alex Astranti from Uchibā in Uptown Dallas has been working with another culinary star to create innovative recipes. He stopped by Good Day explain what he means by Uncommon Ramen.

Bring a pot of salted water with a splash of vinegar to simmer and then drop your eggs. Simmer the eggs for 6 minutes and then immediately removed and drop them in a bowl of ice water. Peel and reserve for later.

Heat olive oil in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add garlic and ginger, and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 1-2 minutes.