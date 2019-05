Robbie Shoults from Bear Creek Smokehouse returns to Good Day to make a salad that goes well with your backyard grilling.



Avocado Corn Salad

5 Slices Bear Creek Bacon chopped

6-8 large ears of corn shucked, grilled and removed from cob. (2-15 oz cans of Fire Roasted corn drained may be substituted here)

2 cups cherry tomatoes

1/4 c finely chopped cilantro

2 cloves minced garlic

1/4 c fresh lime juice

2 avocados chopped

1 small purple onion chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Place all of the above ingredients in a large bowl and toss well. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

LINK: www.bearcreeksmokehouse.com