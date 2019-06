Dan High from Corner Bakery stops by Good Day to make a summertime veggie pasta.



Asparagus Pasta Primavera

10 ounces Cavatappi Pasta

2 tsp Olive Oil

1 TBSP Garlic, Chopped

¼ cup Asparagus Pieces

¾ cup Garlic Cream Sauce

1 cup Assorted Vegetables (we like artichoke hearts, kale, green peas, roasted tomatoes, squash, zucchini)

1 TBSP Basil Pesto

Parmesan Cheese, shredded To taste

Place pasta in salted boiling water and cook to al dente, drain and reserve

In a sauté pan over high heat add the olive oil, garlic and cook until soft, then add the asparagus and other vegetables and cook until tender (1 to 2 minutes)

Add the pasta and sauce to the pan and toss, continue to cook until heat through

Transfer to a bowl, top with parmesan and drizzle pesto over entire dish