Rinse the cherry tomatoes and pat them dry. Pick basil and mint from stems.

Drop the tomatoes into the food processor bowl followed by the garlic clove, the almonds, basil leaves, mint leaves, peperoncino and 1/2 tsp salt. Blend for a minute or more to a fine purée; scrape down the bowl and blend again if any large bits or pieces have survived.

With the machine still running, pour in the olive oil in a steady stream, emulsifying the purée into a thick pesto. Taste and adjust season.