Celebrate National Sushi Day with this easy do-it-yourself recipe from Sushi Marquee.



Ahi Tuna Tower

4 oz sushi rice

1/2 avocado

2.5 oz crab mix

3 oz Ahi tuna

1/2 tsp each red, green & black tobiko

Wasabi mayo

Shredded dry seaweed paper

3" x 4.5" round food shaper/cookie cutter

Optional plunger or plastic squeeze bottle

Cellophane wrap

Plate of choice

Cutting Board

Cut Ahi Tuna into small cubes. Cut 1/2 avocado in small cubes.

Place round food shaper on cutting board vertically. Make first layer at bottom of tube with sushi rice. Plunge to pack it and flatten.

Make second layer on top of rice with avocado cubes. Plunge to pack it and flatten.

Make third layer on top of avocado with crab mix. Plunge to pack it and flatten.

Decorate plate with wasabi mayo (have fun with it!). Transfer filled food shaper to desired plate. Use plunger to push out contents inside.

Add Ahi tuna to top of tower. Garnish with 3 color tobiko. Top tower with shredded seaweed paper garnish.

Take a picture... then mash it all up and ENJOY!!!

LINK: www.sushimarquee.com