Seared Sea Bass Tacos

Chefs Stephan Pyles and Peter Barlow from Flora Street Cafe share the recipe for a seared sea bass taco with creamy slaw and pineapple pico.



Sea Bass Taco

For the marinade:

½ cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 12 ounces Mexican beer

4 garlic cloves, roasted and minced

To prepare the marinade, combine all the ingredients in a blender and puree until completely smooth.

For the creamy slaw:

2 cups shredded white cabbage

1 red bell pepper, julienned

1 yellow bell pepper, julienned

½ cup red onion, thinly sliced

1 jalapeno, finely minced

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (about 1 medium lime)

1 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon horseradish

2 tablespoon chiffonade of fresh basil

salt and pepper to taste

To prepare the creamy slaw, toss all the ingredients together in a large mixing bowl. Let stand for 30 minutes to blend the flavors.

For the pineapple pico:

1 pineapple, peeled, cored, and diced

1 serrano, seeded and finely minced

½ red onion, diced

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (about 1 medium lime)

To prepare the pineapple pico, toss all the ingredients together in a medium mixing bowl. Let stand for 30 minutes to blend the flavors.

For the sea bass tacos:

1 pound sea bass fillets

salt and pepper to taste

4-6 fresh tortillas, steamed until soft

cilantro leaves for garnish

To prepare the sea bass tacos, marinate the sea bass for a few hours; drain and season with a little pepper. In a hot pan over medium high heat, sear the sea bass fillet for 3 to 5 minutes per side. The filets will flake when done. Flake the fillets into 2 to 3-inch pieces and serve on warm tortillas with the creamy cole slaw and pineapple pico. Garnish with the micro cilantro leaves.

