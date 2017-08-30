Seared Sea Bass Tacos
Chefs Stephan Pyles and Peter Barlow from Flora Street Cafe share the recipe for a seared sea bass taco with creamy slaw and pineapple pico.
Sea Bass Taco
For the marinade:
½ cup soy sauce
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 12 ounces Mexican beer
4 garlic cloves, roasted and minced
To prepare the marinade, combine all the ingredients in a blender and puree until completely smooth.
For the creamy slaw:
2 cups shredded white cabbage
1 red bell pepper, julienned
1 yellow bell pepper, julienned
½ cup red onion, thinly sliced
1 jalapeno, finely minced
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (about 1 medium lime)
1 teaspoon sugar
1 tablespoon horseradish
2 tablespoon chiffonade of fresh basil
salt and pepper to taste
To prepare the creamy slaw, toss all the ingredients together in a large mixing bowl. Let stand for 30 minutes to blend the flavors.
For the pineapple pico:
1 pineapple, peeled, cored, and diced
1 serrano, seeded and finely minced
½ red onion, diced
3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (about 1 medium lime)
To prepare the pineapple pico, toss all the ingredients together in a medium mixing bowl. Let stand for 30 minutes to blend the flavors.
For the sea bass tacos:
1 pound sea bass fillets
salt and pepper to taste
4-6 fresh tortillas, steamed until soft
cilantro leaves for garnish
To prepare the sea bass tacos, marinate the sea bass for a few hours; drain and season with a little pepper. In a hot pan over medium high heat, sear the sea bass fillet for 3 to 5 minutes per side. The filets will flake when done. Flake the fillets into 2 to 3-inch pieces and serve on warm tortillas with the creamy cole slaw and pineapple pico. Garnish with the micro cilantro leaves.
LINK: www.florastreetcafe.com