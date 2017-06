Orange Theory Bowl by Chef Joon Choe of FreshFin Poke Co.



INGREDIENTS:

Scottish Salmon

Green & Red Onion

Edamame

Avocado

Mango

Seasonal Radish

Carrot

Roe

Shiso Salt



+FreshFin Sauce

2T Grape seed oil

2 clove garlic

1 scallion

1 cup coconut milk

1/4c came sugar

Zest of 1 lime

Juice of 2 lime



Sauté garlic and scallion in grape seed oil until translucent.

Add in coconut milk and sugar.

Reduce by 1/3rd. Off the heat.

Add lime juice and zest.

Cool and serve.



TOSS TOGETHER IN A BOWL