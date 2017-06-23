Top Knot's Chef de Cuisine Angela Hernandez stops by Good Day to make a bowl of spicy ramen.



Spicy Yuzu Ramen

BROTH

8 pounds chicken wing (or 4 lbs wings 4 lbs chicken feet

1 lb carrot, peeled and cut in half

.5 lb garlic whole, split in half

2 ounces fresh ginger, peeled and sliced (1/2 cup)

1 lb lemongrass, sliced

2 lb onion, split in half

One 12-by-2-inch piece of kombu (seaweed)

100 ml sake

3 oz mirin

7 quarts water

Place the chicken feet and wings in a pot and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil and turn down to a simmer.

Skim with a fine mesh strainer every 5-10 minutes for about an hour to rid of any impurities. Strain the liquid and discard.

Add the chicken parts back to a stockpot with the remaining ingredients and bring to barely a simmer for 12 hours and strain. Discard the solids and reserve the broth.

RAMEN

10-12 ounces chicken shio broth

4 ounces dried noodles, boiled until al dente

1 Tablespoons yuzu juice

1 Tablespoon fermented chili, such as sambal or sriracha

1 teaspoon sea salt

3 oz pork belly, cooked (in oven at 375 until interior temp. is 160 degrees)

1 soft boiled egg

2 thinly sliced green onion

2 sheets of quartered nori (dried seaweed), for garnishing.

Heat the broth. At the bottom of a bowl add the yuzu juice, chili, and sea salt. Ladle the broth over the top.

Add the cooked noodles to the bowl.

Add the pork belly, egg, and garnish with green onion and nori.

MAKE AHEAD: The broth can be refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 2 months

NOTES: Adjust seasoning (yuzu juice and chili to your taste). If yuzu juice cannot be sourced lime juice is fine.

LINK: www.topknotdallas.com