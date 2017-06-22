Chef Franson Nwaeze from Chef Point Cafe, an upscale restaurant inside a Watauga gas station, stops by Good Day to make a soup that's popular with guests.



Cioppino Soup

1 lb. of salmon chopped

16 each of green lip mussels

8 each of u-10 scallops

2 lb. calamari

12 each baby clams

½ cup white wine

6 tbl. spoons of olive oil

6 cups of water

1 16 oz. of stewed tomatoes

1 16 oz. of chopped clams with juice

2 tbl. Spoons of chopped garlic

2 each of medium carrots cubed

2 each of medium yellow squash cubed

2 each medium zucchini cubed

2 small onions (red) diced

2 tbl. Spoons of chopped fresh basil and parsley mix

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Tomato Fish Broth: In a medium sauce pan, add 3 tbl. spoons of olive oil at medium heat. Lightly sauté your red onions. Add your chopped salmon. Add chopped clams plus juice. Add 1 can of stewed tomatoes. Add 6 cups of water, boil till salmon melts to pieces. Reduce mixture to about 6 cups. Add calamari and remove from heat. Add salt and pepper to taste. Can be made a day ahead.

Lightly season your shrimp and scallops and grill to medium and set aside. De beard your green lip mussels.

In a large saucepan, add 3 tbl. spoons of olive oil, medium heat. Add your onions, garlic, and carrots until tender. Add the zucchini and squash till tender.

Add your tomatoes, fish broth, grilled scallops, and baby clams. Bring to boil and add the shrimp and cook till the clams open.

Add salt and pepper to test.

LINK: www.chefpointcafe.org