Chef Todd David from Cattleback Barbeque stops by Good Day to make pulled pork sliders. He shares the recipe for the cole slaw to top them off.



Carolina Cole Slaw

1 lb. Chopped cabbage

4 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon red pepper

Mix all ingredients and allow at least 60 minutes in the refrigerator before serving.

LINK: www.cattleackbbq.com