Easy BBQ Brisket

Shawn Horne from Red, Hot and Blue shares the recipe for easy at-home brisket and grandma's potato salad.



BBQ Brisket

10lb Brisket (I will show how to trim)

2 cups plus 3 tablespoons of RHBQ Special Rub

Spray bottle full of water set on "mist" setting

2 tablespoons of kosher salt

For the rub:

½ cup granulated garlic

½ cup of onion powder

¼ cup of strong black coffee grounds

¼ cup of black pepper

¼ cup of kosher salt

¼ cup of ancho chili powder

3 table spoons of paprika

Soak the wood chips for 30 minutes, set aside or place in a smoker box. Start the fire, build it hot. Place the grill grate on and allow to heat up to at least 450 degrees. Preheat inside oven to 400 degrees.

Trim the Brisket: Mist with water on both sides. Rub the 2 tablespoons of salt on brisket and massage it in

Dust the Brisket generously on both sides with RHBQ Rub. Place trimmed and dusted Brisket on grate and sear both sides. 3 minutes for the "lean" side and 6 minutes for "fatty" side. Make sure to sear all sides of the Brisket.

Pull off grate and add smoker box to fire and allow to start smoking. Place grate back and place Brisket, fatty side down, and smoke for 1.25 hours with lid closed. Flip and smoke for 45 minutes on the "lean" side

Remove from smoker/grill. Place in oven at 400 degrees, turning every 30 minutes, for 2 hours. This will allow for the "bark" to form. Interior meat temp should be at 190 degrees for a finished product. Remove and allow to rest for at least 20 minutes before slicing.



Grandma's Potato Salad

6 large Idaho Potatoes

1 cup of mayo

½ cup of mustard

10 boiled eggs

5 green onions

2 tablespoons of celery seed

1 tablespoon of salt

1 tablespoon of pepper

1 teaspoon of paprika

Boil potatoes until fork tender. Chop onions and toss the whites. Rough chop the egg.

Hand smash the potatoes and fold in the mayo and mustard. Add the eggs, onions, and spices (pepper, paprika, and celery seed). Salt last.

Allow to sit out on the counter for up to one hour to become "tangy."

LINK: redhotandblue.com