Bacon Burgers

The over-the-top burger brand Slater's 50/50 has a new home right here in North Texas. Founder Scott Slater stopped by Good Day to share a few burgers from the burger, bacon and beer restaurant.

50/50 Burger:

50/50 blend of beef and bacon, pepper jack, sunny side up egg, avocado mash, chipotle adobo, brioche



Bison & Bacon:

100% Durham Ranch bison, thick cut bacon, Swiss, jalapeño bacon jam, tomato, green leaf lettuce, sage and garlic aioli, honey wheat bun



PB & Jellousy:

100% Black Canyon beef, thick- cut bacon, peanut butter, strawberry jelly, honey wheat bun

slaters5050.com