Fifteen top chefs have a big charity event Monday ngiht and we have one of them on Good Day. Brian Kirksey from Mercat Bistro is part of "Flavors of Dallas."



Hake Provençal

8 Ounces Hake Fillets, Prepared (Can use Cod or Snapper)

1 Teaspoon Coarse Sea Salt

2 Red Peppers, Sliced Finely

1 Garlic Glove Grated

1 Lemon Zest

1 Zucchini

6 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1.5 Cups of Ripe Cherry or Pear Tomatoes, Halved

1 Tablespoon of Balsamic Vinegar, preferably from Modina (region of Italy)

.5 Cup Pitted Black Olives

5 Marinated Anchovy Fillets, Roughly Chopped

Small Handfuls of: Thyme, Oregano and Rosemary (set aside a few Rosemary Leaves)

Freshly Ground Black Pepper

Pat fillets dry and season well with salt and pepper, then set aside. Slice the zucchini length wise into thin slices. Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a non-stick pan. Cook the fish for 2 minutes on each side until browned and then remove from pan.

Add another tablespoon of olive oil to the pan and sauté the zucchini and the peppers, garlic and lemon zest together for 6 minutes until soft and brown. Add the tomatoes and balsamic vinegar, continue cooking until the tomatoes soften and release their juices. Add the olives and herbs and toss everything together.

Nestle the fish fillets among the vegetables, lower the heat and summer uncovered for 5 minutes until the fish is cooked just through. Remove the fish and toss veggies with the juice from the half grated lemon, 2 tablespoons of olive oil and anchovies.

To serve, spoon the vegetables and top with sauce. Drizzle with a touch more olive oil and balsamic. Garnish with a small sprig of rosemary and enjoy!

LINK: alfflavors.org/dallas/