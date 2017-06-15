Dad probably should eat better but good luck with convincing him. Serena Wolf wrote a book that can help. "The Dude Diet" was inspired by her popular blog where she creates healthier versions of her boyfriend's favorite foods.



Buffalo Chicken Tenders

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken tenders/tenderloins

1 cup whole-wheat Panko breadcrumbs

1 cup Hot Sauce

For the Yogurt Ranch:

1½ cups nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon dried parsley, crushed (Just use your fingers to crush the flakes.)

½ teaspoon dried dill weed

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon smoked paprika

Start by making the yogurt ranch. In a medium bowl, mix together all the ingredients for the dressing until well combined.

Place the chicken tenders in a large ziplock food storage bag and add ¾ cup of the yogurt ranch. Seal the bag, removing as much air as possible. Gently squish the chicken around, making sure that each tender gets coated in dressing. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Go ahead and pop that extra ranch in the fridge, too.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a wire rack with cooking spray and place it on top of a baking sheet. Set aside. (If you don't have a wire rack, you can cook your tenders directly on a baking sheet lined with parchment or aluminum foil. They won't be quite as crispy, but it's not a big deal.)

Pour the panko into a shallow bowl with a good pinch of kosher salt. Place this bowl next to the prepared baking sheet and get your marinated chicken from the fridge. (You're setting up a little assembly line to make your life easier.) One at a time, remove the chicken tenderloins from the bag and dredge them in the bowl of panko. Use your fingers to gently press the breadcrumbs onto the chicken tenders; you want each tender to be really well coated. Transfer the breaded tenders to the prepared wire rack, leaving a little bit of space between each one.

Bake for 25 minutes or until the tenders are cooked through.

Heat the wing sauce in a medium sauté pan. When hot, remove from the heat and

add a few chicken tenders at a time. Use tongs to make sure they get completely coated in sauce.

Transfer the buffalo "fingies" to a plate and serve immediately with the extra

ranch for shameless dipping.

