Chef Erin McKool returns to Good Day to share the recipe for a perfect summer treat.

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches

Whole Wheat Pastry Flour: 1/2 Cup

Whole Wheat Flour: 1/2 Cup

Cinnamon: 1/2 tsp

Salt 1/2 tsp

Baking Soda 1/2 tsp

Baking Powder 1/2 tsp

Butter 1/2 Cup

Brown Sugar 1/2 Cup

White Sugar 1/2 Cup

Egg: 2 large

Vanilla: 1/2 tsp

Rolled Oats (not instant): 2 Cups

1 Cup Dark Chocolate Chips

2/3 Cup Ice Cream

Start uses organic, fat--free frozen yogurt, but any ice--cream will work!

Whisk flours, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder and salt and set aside.

With an electric stand mixer, beat butter and sugars for about 2 minutes, until light and fluffy. Add egg & vanilla and blend until just combined.

Add flour mix to wet ingredients and mix at low speed until just blended. Add Oats and Chocolate Chips, stir on low.

Bake at 350 for 8-9 minutes.

Cool on rack and then freeze before forming sandwiches.

Remove cookies from freezer and squish one rounded scoop of ice cream between the cookies. Wrap in plastic wrap and store in the freezer.

LINK: www.startrestaurant.net