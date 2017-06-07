Chef Jolie Oree-Bailey from Low Country Quisine returns to Good Day to make a family-style dish that can help you teach young children to use table manners and make better food choices.



Buttermilk Pecan Chicken

4 c buttermilk

15 6oz Chicken Breasts

4 c Panko Bread Crumbs

1 c Crushed Pecans

½ tsp Cayenne Pepper

½ tsp Black Pepper

2 Tbsp Garlic Powder

2 Tbsp Seasoned Salt

3 c Vegetable Oil

Dredging:

3 c All Purpose Flour

6 eggs beaten with water for Egg Wash

Soak uncooked chicken breasts in buttermilk up to 48 hours.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix dry ingredient together in a medium bowl (Add the 3 cups of flour in a separate bowl). Beat the 6 eggs with ¼ cup cool water.

Dip chicken into flour, egg, then breading, and fry. Heat the oil to 350 degrees. Fry chicken at least 1 minute on each side. Next place the chicken on a baking sheet with a rack.

Place the chicken in a 350-degree oven and allow to finish cooking 12 minutes or until an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

LINK: www.lowcountryquisine.com