Buttermilk Pecan Chicken
Chef Jolie Oree-Bailey from Low Country Quisine returns to Good Day to make a family-style dish that can help you teach young children to use table manners and make better food choices.
Buttermilk Pecan Chicken
4 c buttermilk
15 6oz Chicken Breasts
4 c Panko Bread Crumbs
1 c Crushed Pecans
½ tsp Cayenne Pepper
½ tsp Black Pepper
2 Tbsp Garlic Powder
2 Tbsp Seasoned Salt
3 c Vegetable Oil
Dredging:
3 c All Purpose Flour
6 eggs beaten with water for Egg Wash
Soak uncooked chicken breasts in buttermilk up to 48 hours.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix dry ingredient together in a medium bowl (Add the 3 cups of flour in a separate bowl). Beat the 6 eggs with ¼ cup cool water.
Dip chicken into flour, egg, then breading, and fry. Heat the oil to 350 degrees. Fry chicken at least 1 minute on each side. Next place the chicken on a baking sheet with a rack.
Place the chicken in a 350-degree oven and allow to finish cooking 12 minutes or until an internal temperature of 165 degrees.