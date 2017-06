Chef Tim Byres of Smoke stops by Good Day to make a rub that will spice up just about any pork dish. He's also promoting Taste of Dallas happening this weekend at Fair Park. The theme this year is BBQ, Burgers and Brew featuring some of the very best barbecue and burger joints around.

