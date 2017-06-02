Chef Josh Harmon from Junction Craft Kitchen is known for his inventive combos. For Good Day he makes a pork loin succotash with coffee and jalapeno.



Pork Loin and Summer Succotash

2 tbsp. olive oil

3lb pork tenderloin

1 tsp. chili powder

1/2 tsp. Ground coffee

Kosher salt and pepper

1 onion

1/2 a seedless jalapeño chopped

2 clove garlic

1 large diced peach

1 c. fresh Fava beans

1 c. fresh corn kernels (from 1 ear)

1 tbsp. red-wine or sherry vinegar

Heat oven to 400°F. Heat 1 Tbsp of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season the pork with the chili powder, 1/2 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp coffee and 1/4 tsp pepper. Cook in pan, turning occasionally, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes.

Transfer the pork to a baking sheet and roast until a thermometer registers 145°F, 12 to 14 minutes. Transfer the pork to a cutting board and let rest for at least 5 minutes before slicing.

Meanwhile, wipe out the skillet and heat the remaining Tbsp oil over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, 1/2 a seedless jalapeño chopped, 1/2 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 6 to 8 minutes.

Add the fava beans, peaches and corn and cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the vinegar. Serve with the pork.

LINK: www.junctiondallas.com