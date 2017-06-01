3 Sandwiches for Dinner

Cooking instructor Lorie Fangio returns to Good Day to share the recipes for three great sandwiches you can serve for dinner.



Grilled Cheese Pesto Panini

8 slices bread

1/3 cup basil pesto

1/4 cup chopped sundried tomatoes

4 slices provolone cheese

4 thick slices fresh mozzarella Cheese

Assemble the sandwiches by spreading a generous layer of pesto on half of the bread. Add sundried tomatoes and one of each cheese slice. Top with remaining bread. Heat a cast iron grill pan over medium heat. Place all the sandwiches on the pan. Cover with a Panini press or heavy pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side until bread is toasted and cheese is melted.



B & C Vegetable Wrap

4 whole wheat wraps

8 slices bacon cooked to crisp

4 slices cheddar cheese

4 ounces cream cheese softened

2 tomatoes sliced

1 cup chopped lettuce

¼ sliced red onion

½ cucumbers sliced

1 avocado sliced

Spread each wrap with a generous amount of cream cheese. Layer on bacon, cheese and vegetables and roll wraps.



Buffalo Chicken Sub

1 loaf French bread sliced in half lengthwise

2 grilled chicken breasts sliced very thin into ribbons

1 red bell pepper cut into julienne

1 small onion sliced thin

1 teaspoon olive oil divided

½ cup blue cheese crumbles

1 large tomato sliced thin

½ cup sliced black olives

Sauce:

½ cup prepared buffalo sauce

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon paprika

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. To make sauce, add all ingredients to a zip top bag and mix well. Add grilled meat and toss to coat. In a small saucepan heat olive oil and cook peppers and onions for about 6-7 minutes until they have softened. Spread meat, peppers and onions and blue cheese evenly on half of the French bread. Top with the other half and wrap well in foil. Place in oven for 8-10 minutes until warmed through. Add tomatoes and serve.

