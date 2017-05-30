Chef Suki Otsuki from Mudhen Meat and Greens shares the recipe for a delicious blended burger. She's part of a nationwide competition and hopes to win a trip to New York City.



Loco Moco

1lb ground beef

1/2lb crimini mushrooms, chopped

4 ounces of bacon, diced and frozen

Chop bacon and freeze. Saute crimini mushrooms in olive oil, season with salt and pepper. Cool on sheet tray. Once the bacon is very cold, put in a robo coupe to break out fatty chunks. Mix mushrooms and bacon puree in with ground beef VERY THOROUGHLY. Portion into 6oz patties. Grill on the bbq or in cast iron skillet.

LINKS:

www.mudheninthe.net

jamesbeard.org/blendedburgerproject