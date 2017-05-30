Blended Burger

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: May 30 2017 10:20AM CDT

Updated: May 30 2017 10:20AM CDT

Chef Suki Otsuki from Mudhen Meat and Greens shares the recipe for a delicious blended burger. She's part of a nationwide competition and hopes to win a trip to New York City.


Loco Moco

1lb ground beef
1/2lb crimini mushrooms, chopped
4 ounces of bacon, diced and frozen

Chop bacon and freeze.  Saute crimini mushrooms in olive oil, season with salt and pepper.  Cool on sheet tray. Once the bacon is very cold, put in a robo coupe to break out fatty chunks.  Mix mushrooms and bacon puree in with ground beef VERY THOROUGHLY.  Portion into 6oz patties.  Grill on the bbq or in cast iron skillet.

LINKS:
www.mudheninthe.net 
jamesbeard.org/blendedburgerproject

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories