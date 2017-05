Celebrate National Hamburger Day by making a burger for a good cause. A dollar from every burger sold in North Texas is donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.



Hopdaddy's Goodnight/Good Cause Burger

1 burger bun

½ ounce barbecue sauce

5 sliced of fresh jalapenos

1 ounce caramelized onions

1 slice of cheddar cheese

Beef patty

1 slice of tomato

1 leaf of lettuce

½ ounce of Hopdoddy's sassy sauce

LINK: www.hopdoddy.com