Chef David Laser from True Food Kitchen mixes up a healthy and delicious bowl of ancient grains -- quinoa, brown rice and farro.



Ancient Grains Bowl

Ancient Grains Cooked 3 cups (below)

Roasted Yams (1" pieces) 2 cups

Miso Vinaigrette ¾ cup (below)

Blanched Snow Peas 2 cups

Charred Onions 1 cup

Grilled Portobello Mushrooms (1/4" strips) 2 each

Cilantro Pesto ¼ cup (below)

Avocado 1 each

Once grain mixture is fully cooked, hold hot by covering with plastic wrap. Warm pre-roasted yams with miso vinaigrette until the sauce is slightly thickened & potatoes are hot. Warm Portobello mushrooms & charred onions together in oven until hot.

To plate: Place grain mixture into middle of large platter or bowl, then place the miso yams piled onto one side. Pile the blanched snow peas on the opposite side of the yams. Fill in the gaps around the grains with the mushroom & onion mixture, and then the pesto opposite of that mixture. Top grains dish once complete, with quartered avocado pieces.



Ancient Grains & Seasonings

Garlic (minced) 1 tsp

Ginger (peeled & minced) 1 tsp

Lemongrass (minced) 1 tsp

Turmeric (peeled & minced) 1 tsp

Kosher Salt 1 tsp

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1 tbsp

Water 3 ½ cups

Red Quinoa ½ cup

Brown Rice ½ cup

Farro (spelt) ½ cup

Mix all ingredients together in a baking/casserole dish, cover with plastic wrap, then foil. Bake in oven at 375F for 75-85 minutes, or until all grains are full cooked. Mix well before serving.



Miso Vinaigrette

Rice Wine Vinegar 1 ½ cups

Sambal Olek ¼ cup

Low Sodium Soy Sauce 1/3 cup

Evaporated Cane Sugar ¼ cup

Kosher Salt 1 tsp

White Miso Paste ¼ cup

Sesame Chili Oil 1 tsp

Grapeseed Oil 3 cups

Using small hand stick blender, blend together the vinegar, sambal, soy sauce, sugar, salt & miso paste until evenly incorporated. Slowly drizzle chili oil & grapeseed oil into vinegar mixture until emulsified.



Cilantro Pesto

Cilantro (washed & chopped) 2 bunches

Roasted & Salted Pumpkin Seeds ¼ cup

Garlic (chopped) 1 tsp

Ground Cumin ½ tsp

Kosher Salt 1 tbsp

Orange Juice (fresh squeezed) ¼ cup

Lime Juice (fresh squeezed) ¼ cup

Grapeseed Oil ½ cup

Extra Virgin Olive Oil ½ cup

Place all ingredients together into blender, puree until smooth.

LINK: www.truefoodkitchen.com