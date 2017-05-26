Ancient Grains Bowl
Chef David Laser from True Food Kitchen mixes up a healthy and delicious bowl of ancient grains -- quinoa, brown rice and farro.
Ancient Grains Cooked 3 cups (below)
Roasted Yams (1" pieces) 2 cups
Miso Vinaigrette ¾ cup (below)
Blanched Snow Peas 2 cups
Charred Onions 1 cup
Grilled Portobello Mushrooms (1/4" strips) 2 each
Cilantro Pesto ¼ cup (below)
Avocado 1 each
Once grain mixture is fully cooked, hold hot by covering with plastic wrap. Warm pre-roasted yams with miso vinaigrette until the sauce is slightly thickened & potatoes are hot. Warm Portobello mushrooms & charred onions together in oven until hot.
To plate: Place grain mixture into middle of large platter or bowl, then place the miso yams piled onto one side. Pile the blanched snow peas on the opposite side of the yams. Fill in the gaps around the grains with the mushroom & onion mixture, and then the pesto opposite of that mixture. Top grains dish once complete, with quartered avocado pieces.
Ancient Grains & Seasonings
Garlic (minced) 1 tsp
Ginger (peeled & minced) 1 tsp
Lemongrass (minced) 1 tsp
Turmeric (peeled & minced) 1 tsp
Kosher Salt 1 tsp
Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1 tbsp
Water 3 ½ cups
Red Quinoa ½ cup
Brown Rice ½ cup
Farro (spelt) ½ cup
Mix all ingredients together in a baking/casserole dish, cover with plastic wrap, then foil. Bake in oven at 375F for 75-85 minutes, or until all grains are full cooked. Mix well before serving.
Miso Vinaigrette
Rice Wine Vinegar 1 ½ cups
Sambal Olek ¼ cup
Low Sodium Soy Sauce 1/3 cup
Evaporated Cane Sugar ¼ cup
Kosher Salt 1 tsp
White Miso Paste ¼ cup
Sesame Chili Oil 1 tsp
Grapeseed Oil 3 cups
Using small hand stick blender, blend together the vinegar, sambal, soy sauce, sugar, salt & miso paste until evenly incorporated. Slowly drizzle chili oil & grapeseed oil into vinegar mixture until emulsified.
Cilantro Pesto
Cilantro (washed & chopped) 2 bunches
Roasted & Salted Pumpkin Seeds ¼ cup
Garlic (chopped) 1 tsp
Ground Cumin ½ tsp
Kosher Salt 1 tbsp
Orange Juice (fresh squeezed) ¼ cup
Lime Juice (fresh squeezed) ¼ cup
Grapeseed Oil ½ cup
Extra Virgin Olive Oil ½ cup
Place all ingredients together into blender, puree until smooth.
LINK: www.truefoodkitchen.com