Chef Jon Bonnell from Waters Restaurant now in Sundance Square stops by Good Day to make jumbo lump crab and avocado salad.



Crab and Avocado Salad

3 oz Arugula

1/2 oz Roasted Red Peppers (diced)

**1oz Citrus Vinaigrette

**1/2 oz Citrus Oil

Pinch Creole Seasoning

**2 Tbsp Mango Pico

1/8 tsp Salt & Pepper

1/4 tsp Chopped Chives

4 oz Jumbo Lump Crab

1/2 Fresh Avocado (diced)

Toss Arugula with Citrus Vinaigrette and season with Salt & Pepper. Place into bowl. Sprinkle diced roasted red peppers on top of dressed Arugula. Mix Citrus Oil onto Jumbo Lump Crab & Diced Avocado pieces. Mound Crab & Avocado mixture atop dressed Arugula. Top Crab & Avocado mixture with Mango Pico. Sprinkle entire salad with Creole Seasoning and Chopped Chives. Enjoy with your favorite Sauvignon Blanc or Chardonnay!



Mango Pico

2ea Fresh Mango (diced)

1ea Grilled Poblano (diced)

½ ea Grilled Yellow Onion (thick slice)(diced)

1 tsp Kosher Salt

1T Lime Juice

1 tsp Fresh Cilantro (chiffonade)

1 tsp Fresh Basil (chiffonade)

1 tsp Fresh Mint (chiffonade)

Mix all ingredients, careful not to beat up the mango while mixing. Cover and refrigerate.