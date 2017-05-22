Versatile Pasta Salad

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:May 22 2017 10:07AM CDT

Updated:May 22 2017 10:07AM CDT

Food blogger Lauren Snyder shows you how to take summer ingredients like bell peppers, feta and olives and mix them with what you have on hand like pasta, orzo or healthier grains to make a versatile pasta salad.

LINK: www.methodtomymeals.com/meet-lauren-snyder/


