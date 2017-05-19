Moon Pie Co. Peach Fried Pies Recipes Moon Pie Co. Peach Fried Pies The Half Moon Pie Co. is a regular at the Tyler Street Farmers Market in Oak Cliff. But today they stop by Good Day to make fried peach pie.

Peach Fried Pies

If you have an electric fryer, this classic summer favorite is a perfect excuse to fire it up! If not, a cast-iron skillet will work (and it's what our grandmothers used). If you fry them in a skillet, be sure to turn them often so they don't scorch.

Crust:

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup shortening

½ cup milk

4 medium peaches, peeled, pitted, and sliced

Filling:

4 medium peaches

⅔ cup brown sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Oil, for frying

Make the crust: In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour and the salt. Add the shortening and blend with a fork until the mixture looks like breadcrumbs. Add the milk and mix with a spatula or wooden spoon

until a dough forms.

On a floured surface, roll the dough out to about ⅛-inch thick. Cut into 6-inch rounds with a pastry cutter or food storage lid.

Make the filling: In a mixing bowl, toss together the ingredients until mixed.

Spoon about ¼ cup of filling onto each crust round. Fold over and pinch the edges together, then seal the edges using the tines of a fork. Refrigerate until the oil is ready.

Heat about 3 inches of oil in a cast iron skillet to 350F. Fry the pies in batches, making sure not to crowd the pan, until golden. Let cool slightly before eating.

