Tri-Color Tortellini Recipes Tri-Color Tortellini Lone Star Park executive chef Saleh Nasser stops by Good Day to make pasta with crawfish, shrimp, garlic, tomatoes, fresh basil, white wine, alfredo sauce and Reggiano Parmesan.

Lone Star Park executive chef Saleh Nasser stops by Good Day to make pasta with crawfish, shrimp, garlic, tomatoes, fresh basil, white wine, alfredo sauce and Reggiano Parmesan.



Tri-Color Tortellini

Olive Oil (about 1/3 cup)

Fresh Garlic, Chopped (about a heaping teaspoon or so)

Fresh Ripe Tomatoes, finely diced and drained (about 2 heaping tablespoons)

Crawfish Tails (1-2 ounces)

71-90 Count (Small) Cooked Shrimp (1-2 ounces)

Fresh Basil, Cut in Chiffonade (about 3-4 leaves)

White Wine, Dry (about 1 fluid ounce)

Salt and Black Pepper (about a large pinch of salt and a small pinch of pepper)

Alfredo Sauce (available at the supermarket or make your favorite recipe) (about 4-5 fluid ounces)

Tri-Color Cheese-Filled Tortellini, cooked (about 6-7 ounces)

Coarsely grated Reggiano Parmesan Cheese (about 2-3 heaping tablespoons)

Use a heavy skillet, preferably non-stick. Turn the skillet on high (if you're pretty capable) or medium high (if you are less experienced). Add the oil, watch for it to just start to smoke.

Add the garlic and, stirring or flipping, cook until it is lightly golden, not too brown. (about 20-30 seconds). Add the tomatoes and stir or flip until they are mellowed (about 30 seconds). Add the crawfish tails and shrimp and stir or flip until heated through (about 20-30 seconds). Add the white wine and cook until it has evaporated (about 15-20 seconds)

Add the salt, pepper and Alfredo Sauce, stir often and bring to the simmer (about a minute and a half if the sauce is cold, about 20-30 seconds if it has been heated in advance.

Add the tortellini and, stirring often or flipping, heat until piping hot. Turn off the fire. Taste, checking the salt and pepper balance and adjusting to your taste.

Serve in a garnished pasta bowl and top with Reggiano Parmesan and more fresh basil. Red pepper flakes are a nice addition for those who like it spicier.

LINK: www.lonestarpark.com