This weekend Chef Rambo Saucedo from Cantina Loredo will be making fish tacos at the Taste Addison event. It's a celebration of food, fun and music at Addison Circle.
Mahi Fish Tacos
Corn tortillas 3 each
Mahi Mahi 5 ounces
Vegetable Oil 2 tablespoons
Black pepper and Salt 1 teaspoon
Chipotle Aioli 3 teaspoons (See Recipe Below)
Veracruz Vegetables 3 ounces (See Recipe Below)
Sliced Roasted Red Bell Pepper 1 ounce
Chopped Cilantro 1 Tablespoon
Queso Fresco ¾ ounce
Lime Wedges (optional)
Add vegetable oil to a sauté pan and place over medium high heat. Season both sides of fish with salt and pepper. Place the fish into a sauté pan. Allow the fish to cook on one side for 2 minutes. Turn the fish over and allow to cook for 2 to 2 ½ minutes or until the internal temperature is 165 degrees.
Remove pan from the heat. Heat 3 corn tortillas and evenly portion equal amounts of fish onto each tortilla, drizzle the chipotle aioli over the top of the fish.
Evenly distribute the Veracruz vegetables over the top of the fish.
Garnish each taco with queso fresco and chopped cilantro. Adding limes is optional.
Veracruz Vegetables
Jicama (Julienne slices) 4 ounces
Red roasted bell pepper 4 ounces
Roasted poblano pepper 4 ounces
Red onions (Julienne slices) 3 ounces
Shredded red cabbage 1 ½ cup
Finely chopped cilantro ¼ cup
Vinaigrette dressing ½ cup
Remove the skin and rough membrane from the jicama and cut into slices
Place all the ingredients into a mixing bowl and mix well until all the ingredients are coated with vinaigrette dressing.
Cover the bowl and place under refrigeration until ready to use.
Chipotle Aioli
Mayonnaise 1 cup
Fresh lime juice 1 tablespoon
Canned chipotle pepper (pureed) 3 tablespoons
Pour the entire can of chipotle pepper into a blender. Blend until smooth and set aside.
Measure and add the mayonnaise, fresh lime juice and chipotle puree into a small mixing bowl.
Cover bowl and place under refrigeration until ready to use.