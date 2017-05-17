Mahi Fish Tacos Recipes Mahi Fish Tacos This weekend Chef Rambo Saucedo from Cantina Loredo will be making fish tacos at the Taste Addison event. It's a celebration of food, fun and music at Addison Circle.

Mahi Fish Tacos

Corn tortillas 3 each

Mahi Mahi 5 ounces

Vegetable Oil 2 tablespoons

Black pepper and Salt 1 teaspoon

Chipotle Aioli 3 teaspoons (See Recipe Below)

Veracruz Vegetables 3 ounces (See Recipe Below)

Sliced Roasted Red Bell Pepper 1 ounce

Chopped Cilantro 1 Tablespoon

Queso Fresco ¾ ounce

Lime Wedges (optional)

Add vegetable oil to a sauté pan and place over medium high heat. Season both sides of fish with salt and pepper. Place the fish into a sauté pan. Allow the fish to cook on one side for 2 minutes. Turn the fish over and allow to cook for 2 to 2 ½ minutes or until the internal temperature is 165 degrees.

Remove pan from the heat. Heat 3 corn tortillas and evenly portion equal amounts of fish onto each tortilla, drizzle the chipotle aioli over the top of the fish.

Evenly distribute the Veracruz vegetables over the top of the fish.

Garnish each taco with queso fresco and chopped cilantro. Adding limes is optional.



Veracruz Vegetables

Jicama (Julienne slices) 4 ounces

Red roasted bell pepper 4 ounces

Roasted poblano pepper 4 ounces

Red onions (Julienne slices) 3 ounces

Shredded red cabbage 1 ½ cup

Finely chopped cilantro ¼ cup

Vinaigrette dressing ½ cup

Remove the skin and rough membrane from the jicama and cut into slices

Place all the ingredients into a mixing bowl and mix well until all the ingredients are coated with vinaigrette dressing.

Cover the bowl and place under refrigeration until ready to use.



Chipotle Aioli

Mayonnaise 1 cup

Fresh lime juice 1 tablespoon

Canned chipotle pepper (pureed) 3 tablespoons

Pour the entire can of chipotle pepper into a blender. Blend until smooth and set aside.

Measure and add the mayonnaise, fresh lime juice and chipotle puree into a small mixing bowl.

Cover bowl and place under refrigeration until ready to use.

LINK: www.tasteaddisontexas.com