The Ivy Tavern and Windmill Lounge owner Lisa Georgalis stops by Good Day to celebrate National Hummus Day. She shares the recipe for original and peanut butter hummus.
Original Hummus
4 cups of garbanzos
1.5 Tbl lemon juice
1.5 Tbl tahini
2 tsp salt
1 clove garlic, minced
2 Tbl olive oil
Peanut Hummus
4 cups garbanzos
1.5 Tbl lemon juice
2 tsp salt
1 clove garlic
2 Tbl olive oil
3 Tbl peanut butter
3 Tbl honey
1 Tbl water
Drain the garbanzo beans and boil them in fresh water to make them extra soft, about one hour. Drain the water and in a blender add the beans and remaining ingredients until smooth. If the hummus needs to be thinned out, just add hot water until desired consistency.
LINK: www.windmill-lounge.com