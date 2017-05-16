Hummus Recipes Hummus The Ivy Tavern and Windmill Lounge owner Lisa Georgalis stops by Good Day to celebrate National Hummus Day. She shares the recipe for original and peanut butter hummus.



The Ivy Tavern and Windmill Lounge owner Lisa Georgalis stops by Good Day to celebrate National Hummus Day. She shares the recipe for original and peanut butter hummus.



Original Hummus

4 cups of garbanzos

1.5 Tbl lemon juice

1.5 Tbl tahini

2 tsp salt

1 clove garlic, minced

2 Tbl olive oil



Peanut Hummus

4 cups garbanzos

1.5 Tbl lemon juice

2 tsp salt

1 clove garlic

2 Tbl olive oil

3 Tbl peanut butter

3 Tbl honey

1 Tbl water

Drain the garbanzo beans and boil them in fresh water to make them extra soft, about one hour. Drain the water and in a blender add the beans and remaining ingredients until smooth. If the hummus needs to be thinned out, just add hot water until desired consistency.

LINK: www.windmill-lounge.com