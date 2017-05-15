Truffle Compound Butter Recipes Truffle Compound Butter Chef Craig Walter of Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House shows you how to make truffle compound butter. The steakhouse opened the first week of May.

Truffle Compound Butter

Start with a half pound of butter at room temperature. Take the soft butter and place it in a bowl. Add 1 table spoon of truffle oil, ¼ table of white pepper, 1 teaspoon of kosher salt. Mix thoroughly by hand or with a mixer. Garnish with fine chopped chives.



Heirloom Carrots with Maple Harissa Glaze

2lbs of tri color baby heirloom carrots and blanch them for two minutes then tossed with 1 table spoon Harissa and ½ teaspoon Cumin and roast in the oven for 5 minutes at 325 degrees. Finish in a sautee pan for 2 minutes with maple syrup. Serve and enjoy!

