Ferrari's Zuppa di Pesce (or "Cioppino")

This is one of Stefano's mom's favorites. There are so many variations of this fish soup from both the Adriatic and Mediterranean side in Italy. The most famous in the states is San Francisco's "Cioppino," which Ferrarri's makes a rendition of based on what Stefano's Nonna taught him years ago in Sardegna-- very Italian-American, very good!

E.V. olive oil

2 carrots, minced

1 head of fennel, sliced

2 ribs of celery, minced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 onion, minced

½ cup Italian parsley stems, minced

2 anchovies, minced

3 green onions, minced

½ cup of brandy

1 16oz can San Marzano tomatoes

1 16oz can of water (filling the empty tomato can works well)

½ cup Italian parsley leaves, minced

12 littleneck clams, cleaned

1 salmon filet, cut in small pieces

12 large shrimp, deveined and shelled (shells reserved)

1 tsp Italian red pepper flakes

Kosher salt and cracked black pepper to taste

Toasted ciabatta to serve

Preheat the oven to 425 and add the shrimp shells to a baking tray and salt well. Roast the shells for 30-45 minutes or until nicely browned and reserve.

In a large pot under medium heat, add the extra virgin olive oil, carrots, fennel, celery, garlic, onion, parsley stems, anchovy and green onions. Cook until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes and add the brandy, then reduce. Then add the can of San Marzano tomatoes, water, clams, salmon and shrimp with the "cheese cloth" of shrimp shells (I'll demo). Simmer the Cioppino until the seafood is cooked through and remove one by one. Then continue to simmer the stew until ¼ reduced. Remove the shrimp shells, add the parsley, red pepper flakes and season to taste with salt and pepper…that's it, served with some toasted bread or ciabatta and mom will be very very happy!

LINK: www.ferrarisrestaurant.com