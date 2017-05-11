Chef Marcus Paslay, the owner and executive chef of Piattello Italian Kitchen, stops by Good Day to make a dish from his new brunch menu. It would be nice for Mother's Day.



Spring Frittata

1 Tbsp. Vegetable Oil

¼ Cup Pancetta (Diced)

2 Tbsp. Garlic (Minced)

2 Tbsp. Shallot (Minced)

½ Cup Grape Tomatoes (Halved)

½ Cup Asparagus (Chopped)

¼ Cup Fontina Cheese (Grated)

8 Whole Eggs

1 Cup Heavy Cream

In an iron skillet or any oven-safe pan, cook pancetta over medium heat until fat is rendered out.

Turn heat to high and add garlic, shallot, tomatoes & asparagus. Cook for about 30 seconds or until the vegetables start to soften.

In a separate bowl, mix together the eggs, cream and fontina cheese.

Add egg mixture to the hot skillet, stir once and place in 350-degree oven.

Cook until egg starts to pull away from the sides or roughly 20 minutes.

Remove pan from oven, cut and serve.

LINKS:

piattelloitaliankitchen.com

facebook.com/piattelloitaliankitchen