Chef Marcus Paslay, the owner and executive chef of Piattello Italian Kitchen, stops by Good Day to make a dish from his new brunch menu. It would be nice for Mother's Day.
Spring Frittata
1 Tbsp. Vegetable Oil
¼ Cup Pancetta (Diced)
2 Tbsp. Garlic (Minced)
2 Tbsp. Shallot (Minced)
½ Cup Grape Tomatoes (Halved)
½ Cup Asparagus (Chopped)
¼ Cup Fontina Cheese (Grated)
8 Whole Eggs
1 Cup Heavy Cream
In an iron skillet or any oven-safe pan, cook pancetta over medium heat until fat is rendered out.
Turn heat to high and add garlic, shallot, tomatoes & asparagus. Cook for about 30 seconds or until the vegetables start to soften.
In a separate bowl, mix together the eggs, cream and fontina cheese.
Add egg mixture to the hot skillet, stir once and place in 350-degree oven.
Cook until egg starts to pull away from the sides or roughly 20 minutes.
Remove pan from oven, cut and serve.
LINKS:
piattelloitaliankitchen.com
facebook.com/piattelloitaliankitchen