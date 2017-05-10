Mango Panna Cotta Recipes Mango Panna Cotta Chef Patrick Stark is opening a new restaurant called Brixton at the Shops at Legacy. He joins Good Day to promote an event at Brixton that pairs delicious dishes with songs to compliment each course.



Mango Panna Cotta

1 1/2 cups 15% cooking cream

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 tablespoons sugar

1 envelope gelatin (x 2)

3 tablespoons cold water (x 2)

Mango Purée:

1 ripe mango

2 tablespoons sugar

Raspberry SC

Toasted Almonds

Mint Garnish

Gently heat the cream, milk, vanilla and sugar until well dissolved. Do not boil.

In a bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over the cold water. Allow to bloom for 5 minutes. Add a bit of the hot cream mixture to the gelatin and stir to melt completely. Stir in the remaining of the cream mixture and blend well. Pour into 2 medium (1 1/4 cup) ramekins and refrigerate for at least 3 hours.

Peel, pit and cut the mango into pieces. In a food processor, purée the mango with the sugar until it is smooth. Set aside.

Once the panna cotta is set, remove from the refrigerator and gently spoon a small hole in the center. Fill the cavity with mango purée to resemble an egg yolk.

