One of the best things about the Kentucky Derby is now the party. And Chef Rebecca Jolly from Grayson Social shows you how to put a quick dessert together for your derby party.



Nutella Mud Pie

3 Lbs. Nutella

1.5 Lbs. Cubed Cream Cheese

1.5 Cups Whipped Cream

6 cups crushed Oreo Cookies

2Tbsps Melted Butter

10 inch spring form baking pan

parchment / wax paper

Start with a 10-inch spring pan and wrap a piece a parchment paper around the inside of the pan.

Make the crust first by combining 2 Tbsp. of melted butter and 5 cups of Oreo cookie crumbs together and then pressing it into the bottom of the pan to form a crust about ½ inch thick

Place to the side and let cool and firm up.

Next combine 3 Lbs. of Nutella and 1.5 cups of cubed cream cheese in an electric mixer and mix on medium speed until smooth and silky

Pour all the mix into the 10-inch pan on top of the cookie crust bottom. Please in refrigerator for 8 hours to let set, you may test it after 6 to see if its firm enough to add the whipped cream.

Pull Pie out of the refrigerator when firm, then fold 1 cups of crushed Oreos into a bowl with 1.5 cups of whipped cream. You may add more Oreo pieces if you like.

Then spread the Oreo whipped cream evenly over the pie. Once this is done, place back in refrigerator overnight or additional 8 hours to finish setting up.

Once fully firmed and set, unlock the spring pan, and remove from pan and slowly remove the parchment paper to reveal your beautifully layer Nutella Mud pie.

You may decorate with chopped strawberries, mixed berries, whole Oreos

LINK: graysonsocial.com

