Chef Nico Sanchez from Taqueria la Ventana in Dallas, Addison and Greenville stops by Good Day to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a recipe for street tacos.
Street Tacos
Sauete marinated skirt steak on the grill or your stove top and cook to medium well. Dice into 1/2 inch pieces.
Dice white onion. Chop cilantro. Place all contents into warmed corn tortillas.
Garnish with .5 oz. diced white onion, salt, cilantro and a lime wedge. Top with your favorite salsa.
Marinade
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1/2 cup Lime juice
1 tbs chopped cilantro
1 teaspoon Garlic
Salt/pepper to taste