Chef Nico Sanchez from Taqueria la Ventana in Dallas, Addison and Greenville stops by Good Day to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a recipe for street tacos.
 

Street Tacos

Sauete marinated skirt steak on the grill or your stove top and cook to medium well.  Dice into 1/2 inch pieces.

Dice white onion. Chop cilantro. Place all contents into warmed corn tortillas.

Garnish with .5 oz. diced white onion, salt, cilantro and a lime wedge. Top with your favorite salsa.


Marinade

2 tablespoons soy sauce
1/2 cup Lime juice
1 tbs chopped cilantro
1 teaspoon Garlic
Salt/pepper to taste


