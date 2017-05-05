Street Tacos Recipes Street Tacos Chef Nico Sanchez from Taqueria la Ventana in Dallas, Addison and Greenville stops by Good Day to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a recipe for street tacos.



Chef Nico Sanchez from Taqueria la Ventana in Dallas, Addison and Greenville stops by Good Day to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a recipe for street tacos.



Street Tacos

Sauete marinated skirt steak on the grill or your stove top and cook to medium well. Dice into 1/2 inch pieces.

Dice white onion. Chop cilantro. Place all contents into warmed corn tortillas.

Garnish with .5 oz. diced white onion, salt, cilantro and a lime wedge. Top with your favorite salsa.



Marinade

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1/2 cup Lime juice

1 tbs chopped cilantro

1 teaspoon Garlic

Salt/pepper to taste