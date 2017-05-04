Chef Sonny Pache from Ocean Prime in Uptown Dallas shares a tator top recipe for adults.



Smoked Gouda Tater Tots

Hash browns, thawed, strain excess water

Corn starch

Onion, yellow jumbo, minced

Cheddar cheese, finely grated

Smoked gouda cheese

Salt, kosher

Spice, white pepper

Thaw hashbrowns, squeeze all excess water from potatoes. Add cheeses, onion, salt and white pepper. Toss lightly and portion in 1 oz tot shapes. Toss in corn starch, knocking off excess corn starch. Deep fry at 350 degrees until golden brown. Serve with garlic aioli & garnish with chives.

LINK: www.ocean-prime.com