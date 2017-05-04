Chef Sonny Pache from Ocean Prime in Uptown Dallas shares a tator top recipe for adults.
Smoked Gouda Tater Tots
Hash browns, thawed, strain excess water
Corn starch
Onion, yellow jumbo, minced
Cheddar cheese, finely grated
Smoked gouda cheese
Salt, kosher
Spice, white pepper
Thaw hashbrowns, squeeze all excess water from potatoes. Add cheeses, onion, salt and white pepper. Toss lightly and portion in 1 oz tot shapes. Toss in corn starch, knocking off excess corn starch. Deep fry at 350 degrees until golden brown. Serve with garlic aioli & garnish with chives.
