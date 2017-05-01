Edamame Guacamole Recipes Edamame Guacamole Chef Tre Wilcox returns to Good Day to share a recipe that puts a great twist on guacamole.

Chef Tre Wilcox returns to Good Day to share a recipe that puts a great twist on guacamole.



Edamame Guacamole

2 cups edamame, removed from pod, skinless

4 each avocado, peeled and pod removed

1/2 cup lime juice

2 tablespoons grilled red onion, peeled and diced small

1/2 cup roma tomatoes, diced

3 tablespoons cilantro leaves, chopped

1/2 each habanero chilie, diced small

kosher salt

Puree edamame in a food processor with half of the lime juice. Scrape down the sides and puree until edamame is broken up fairly fine. Place mixture into mixing bowl and fold in the rest of the ingredients along with the rest of the lime juice. Serve with your favorite chips.

LINK: trewilcox.com